Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.85 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $287.85 million and approximately $48.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00676899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012876 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,564,112,130 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, BitFlip, Bittylicious, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Poloniex, Exrates, Koineks, FreiExchange, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Upbit, Ovis, C-Patex, Gate.io, BCEX, Exmo, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Livecoin, Robinhood, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, YoBit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Bit-Z, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, Crex24, Coinbe, Coinsquare, QBTC, Bitsane and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

