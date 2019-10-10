Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. 6,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

