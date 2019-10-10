Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,365 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 568,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,025,000 after buying an additional 218,387 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 178,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 130,924 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $40.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

