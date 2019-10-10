Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. 92,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

