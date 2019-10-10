Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,768 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $229.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.