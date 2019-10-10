Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,025 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 6,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,499. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

