Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $292.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,772. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.42 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

