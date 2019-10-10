Diversified Trust Co Buys 560 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

MA traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,562. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

