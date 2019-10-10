Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $278,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

