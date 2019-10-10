Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.