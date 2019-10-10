Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Acquires 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,324 ($43.43) per share, for a total transaction of £132.96 ($173.74).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 3 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,349 ($43.76) per share, for a total transaction of £100.47 ($131.28).

On Thursday, September 5th, Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07).

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,321.50 ($43.40). 2,958,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,363.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,312.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,433 ($44.86).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

