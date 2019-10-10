DHX Media (DHXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DHX Media (NASDAQ: DHXM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2019 – DHX Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHX Media Ltd. is engaged in producing television programmes and movies. The company’s brands include Yo Gabba Gabba, Caillou, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Slugterra and Degrassi. It operates primarily in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam and Beijing. DHX Media Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

10/2/2019 – DHX Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHX Media Ltd. is engaged in producing television programmes and movies. The company’s brands include Yo Gabba Gabba, Caillou, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Slugterra and Degrassi. It operates primarily in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam and Beijing. DHX Media Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

10/1/2019 – DHX Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHX Media Ltd. is engaged in producing television programmes and movies. The company’s brands include Yo Gabba Gabba, Caillou, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Slugterra and Degrassi. It operates primarily in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam and Beijing. DHX Media Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/24/2019 – DHX Media was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – DHX Media was given a new $2.30 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – DHX Media was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHXM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. DHX Media Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHXM. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DHX Media by 2,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

