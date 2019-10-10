Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.39. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 10,646,200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

