Dero Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006529 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

