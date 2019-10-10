Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.72, approximately 620,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,155,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

DERM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get Dermira alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 310,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dermira by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.