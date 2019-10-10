Denali Advisors LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after acquiring an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,836. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

