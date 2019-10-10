Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 279,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

MPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 2,299,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

