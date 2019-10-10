Denali Advisors LLC Sells 124,300 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 399,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,378. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

