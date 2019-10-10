Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Santander Consumer USA makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,805,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,033 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,107,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 891,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,493. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SC. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

