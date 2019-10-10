Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

In other news, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

