DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMPI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of DMPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 205,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.25. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). Equities research analysts predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.