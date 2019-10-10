DEEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,547.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, DEEX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $470,099.00 and approximately $5,547.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005589 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 139.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000373 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

