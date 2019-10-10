DDKoin (DDK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79,508.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00062503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $79,508.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01029002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00088035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

