DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $740,532.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One DATx token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $740,532.00 and approximately $169,453.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.01046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Rfinex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

