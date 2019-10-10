Data Transaction Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bitinka. Data Transaction Token has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $80,903.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01032244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitinka, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.