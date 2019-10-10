Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $10.55. Danaos shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1,770 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Danaos alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.