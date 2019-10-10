Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 17,823 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Caleres worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 81,681 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 135,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Caleres Inc has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.