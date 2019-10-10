Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal makes up approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.58% of Washington Federal worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

