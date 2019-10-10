Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $20.25 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,624 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.37% of Gibraltar Industries worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 72.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 5,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

