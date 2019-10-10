Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $11.65 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.42% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 22.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $2,642,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,043. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

