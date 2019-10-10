Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,479 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OII traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 641,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

