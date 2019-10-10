Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 2,286 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 171.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 422,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $31,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,470 shares of company stock worth $589,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NWE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 3,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

