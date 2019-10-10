CX Institutional Purchases 33,317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CX Institutional raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,946.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 7,533,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,479. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $249.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.