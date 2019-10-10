CX Institutional Acquires 34,962 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22,702.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 224,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

