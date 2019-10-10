Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $5.87. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 2,840 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cushing Energy Income Cf stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cushing Energy Income Cf were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

