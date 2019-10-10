Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,624 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

GILD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. 2,326,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $77.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

