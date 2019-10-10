Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,393 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,939,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 8,943,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,762,226. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

