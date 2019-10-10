Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 22,233 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,585. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.