Credo (CREDO) Price Down 71.1% Over Last Week

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Credo has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Credo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, BitMart and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

