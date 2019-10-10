Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.67. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 303 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.