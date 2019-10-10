CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given $65.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CRA International’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $65.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on CRA International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CRAI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.37. 2,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. CRA International has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CRA International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CRA International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

