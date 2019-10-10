Cougar Global Investments Ltd Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.5% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after buying an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $294.67. 57,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,194. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average of $293.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

