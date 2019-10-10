Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

