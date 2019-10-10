Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 94,415 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,415 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

BPOP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 9,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.