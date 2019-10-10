Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. Hanover Insurance Group makes up about 1.9% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. 2,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,244. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.57. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

