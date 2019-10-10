Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.68. 43,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

