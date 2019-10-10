Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,996 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Evertec worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $92,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

