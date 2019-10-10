Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,996 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Evertec worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $92,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EVTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Evertec Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.
