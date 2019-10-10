ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 2,713,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.