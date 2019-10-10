ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

COP traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 379,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

