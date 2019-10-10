CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,179.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $947,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CONMED by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

